Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive
A 16-year-old girl in Dakshina Kannada fabricated a kidnapping and knife attack story, as revealed by the police. Her actual motive was to persuade her parents to secure her admission in a Mangaluru college. Investigations debunked her claims, showing self-inflicted injuries and a staged incident.
A dramatic tale of attempted kidnapping and assault by a 16-year-old girl was exposed as a fabrication, Dakshina Kannada police revealed. Investigators found that the teen staged the incident to influence her parents into enrolling her in a Mangaluru college.
The false incident came to light on February 9, within the Belthangady police jurisdiction, after the junior college student claimed she was accosted by unidentified men in a car. She alleged they attempted to abduct her and attacked her with a knife, resulting in superficial injuries.
The police investigation, however, discovered inconsistencies in her story. A passerby, who found her alone with minor bleeding, reported no suspicious activity in the area. CCTV footage corroborated this observation, and medical examinations suggested self-inflicted wounds. The teen later confessed to fabricating the story.
