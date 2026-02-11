Left Menu

International Manhunt: Notorious Gangster Sombir Nabbed!

Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) successfully deported infamous gangster Sombir alias Motta from the United States. Accused of 26 serious crimes, including murder and extortion, the 39-year-old was captured at Delhi airport. Sombir had fled India using a fake passport amid a host of criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:42 IST
The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has successfully repatriated Sombir alias Motta, a notorious gangster, from the United States. Arrested at Delhi airport, Sombir is implicated in 26 severe criminal cases across Haryana and Delhi.

Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram revealed that Sombir fled to the U.S. in 2024 on a counterfeit passport after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. The STF was instrumental in tracking him down, with Sombir facing allegations of murder, extortion, and other heinous crimes.

This marks the third deportation from the U.S. and the tenth by the STF, underscoring their commitment to combatting organized crime through international cooperation, SP Akram affirmed at a press conference.

