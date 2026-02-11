International Manhunt: Notorious Gangster Sombir Nabbed!

The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has successfully repatriated Sombir alias Motta, a notorious gangster, from the United States. Arrested at Delhi airport, Sombir is implicated in 26 severe criminal cases across Haryana and Delhi.

Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram revealed that Sombir fled to the U.S. in 2024 on a counterfeit passport after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. The STF was instrumental in tracking him down, with Sombir facing allegations of murder, extortion, and other heinous crimes.

This marks the third deportation from the U.S. and the tenth by the STF, underscoring their commitment to combatting organized crime through international cooperation, SP Akram affirmed at a press conference.

