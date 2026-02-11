Left Menu

Indian gems and jewellery sector lauds India-US Interim Trade Agreement

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) India, said it is a joyous moment for the entire gems and jewellery sector.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST
Indian gems and jewellery sector lauds India-US Interim Trade Agreement
A saleswoman with a gold necklace at a jewellery shop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's gems and jewellery industry is celebrating a significant breakthrough following the announcement of the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, which promises to eliminate high trade barriers and rejuvenate exports. Industry leaders and exporters have expressed relief as the deal addresses the tariff hikes that had previously hampered the sector's global competitiveness. Commenting on the development, Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) India, said it is a joyous moment for the entire gems and jewellery sector.

"After the 50% tariff, my sector was severely affected, but this is good news." The agreement is expected to provide a direct boost to various segments of the industry by slashing customs duties that had made Indian products unviable for American buyers over the past few months.

Anup Mehta, Convenor of the Diamond Panel in GJEPC and President of Bharat Diamond Jewels, highlighted the specific duty exemptions that will now come into play. "It is very positive for our gem and jewellery sector," Mehta noted. "Loose diamonds will go to zero per cent. Gold and silver will also go duty-free. Gem and jewellery sector will get a boost."

Exporters are already anticipating a sharp recovery in volumes as the cost of doing business with the United States drops significantly. Sanket Patel, Convenor of Lebron Diamond CGPSC, praised the government's efforts in securing the deal. "What the government has done is great," Patel said. "Exports from India have already increased significantly. This year, we will see a big push from Lebron diamond exports."

Beyond immediate sales, the trade pact is being viewed as a catalyst for job creation within the country. Alkesh Shah, Vice Chairman of Goldstar Jewellery, pointed out the long-term advantages of the lower tariff structure compared to international rivals. "It is going to be very helpful," Shah stated. "It will not only help grow the business but also employment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibility, say experts

Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibili...

 India
2
UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

 Global
4
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026