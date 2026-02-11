High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran and Security Concerns

President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Wednesday. The high-level discussion sought to broaden ongoing U.S. negotiations with Iran, particularly focusing on limiting Tehran's missile capabilities alongside its nuclear program.

In media remarks Tuesday, Trump reiterated possible tough actions against Iran if no satisfactory deal is reached. Emphasizing these concerns, Trump considered deploying a second aircraft carrier to the region, underscoring pressure tactics to curb Iran's missile development and support for groups like Hamas.

Netanyahu's lower-profile entry highlighted the sensitive nature of talks, which could also explore diplomatic failures leading to military action. Trump's additional agenda seeks progress on the stalled Palestinian ceasefire initiative, aimed at stabilizing the conflict-ridden Gaza region.

