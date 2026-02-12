FACTBOX-Canada's worst mass killing incidents

(Updates death toll from 10 to 9 after police revision) Feb 11 (Reuters) -

A deadly school ​shooting in a remote mountain community in British Columbia ​left nine people dead on Tuesday, including ‌the shooter, in ​one of the worst mass killings in Canada's history. Police identified the person who carried out the shooting as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues but did not ‌give a motive for the attack. Below are some of Canada's biggest mass killing incidents:

APRIL 2025: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Eleven people were killed and dozens injured when a man with a history of mental health issues rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community ‌festival.

SEPTEMBER 2022: WELDON, SASKATCHEWAN - A stabbing spree left 10 people dead and injured 18 others, spanning 13 sites across the two ‌tiny communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in rural Saskatchewan.

APRIL 2020: PORTAPIQUE, NOVA SCOTIA - A gunman, who at one point masqueraded as a police officer, killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in the country's worst modern-era mass shooting.

APRIL 2018: TORONTO, ONTARIO - A van ⁠struck ​and killed 10 people and injured ⁠15 on one of Toronto's busiest streets.

JANUARY 2017: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - A man opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding ⁠five. Twelve others were treated for minor injuries.

JANUARY 2016: LA LOCHE, SASKATCHEWAN - A student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a ​remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

APRIL 2014: CALGARY, Alberta - The son of a long-serving ⁠member of Calgary's police force was arrested after five people at a house party were stabbed to death.

DECEMBER 2014: EDMONTON, ALBERTA - A man killed eight people, including his wife, ⁠before ​killing himself.

JUNE 2014: MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK - A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

MARCH 2005: MAYERTHORPE, ALBERTA - A man killed four RCMP officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. The man then ⁠killed himself.

APRIL 1999: OTTAWA, ONTARIO - A former employee of Ottawa's urban transit service killed four of his colleagues and wounded two others ⁠before taking his own life.

APRIL ⁠1996: VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA - A man killed nine relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife's sister and wounded two others before killing himself.

DECEMBER 1989: MONTREAL, QUEBEC - A gunman killed 14 students, all ‌female, and wounded 13 ‌at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide.

