Uttar Pradesh's Green Push: Budget Boost for Forestry and Transport

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a substantial budget for 2026-27 focusing on social forestry, nursery management, and compensatory afforestation. Additionally, funds are allocated for eco-friendly transport solutions and waste management initiatives, enhancing both environmental conservation and transport infrastructure across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:29 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked significant funds in its 2026-27 Budget, with Rs 800 crore dedicated to social forestry and Rs 220 crore for nursery management. A further Rs 189 crore will support compensatory afforestation efforts.

Since 2017, more than 242.13 crore saplings have been planted, with a goal of 35 crore additional plantations slated for the 2026 monsoon. Uttar Pradesh has risen to the second spot nationally for increasing forest and tree cover, despite high biotic pressures, according to government sources.

Plans include Rs 207 crore for a night safari park in Lucknow's Kukrail forest and Rs 50 crore for the Ranipur Dam Foundation in Chitrakoot. Efforts are underway to improve waste management and boost transport with eco-friendly alternatives, including Rs 400 crore for electric buses and Rs 150 crore for new bus stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

