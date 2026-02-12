Indonesia's Prabowo to attend Board of Peace meeting on Feb 19, foreign ministry says
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will attend the first leaders' meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace in the United States on February 19, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl Achmad Mulachela said Prabowo will use the Board of Peace to fight for the protection of Palestinians, promote the recovery of Gaza, and push for a sustainable peace for Palestine based on the Two-State Solution.
Prabowo is also expected to sign a tariff deal with the U.S. during the trip, the government has said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)