Left Menu

Followed norms while procuring 133 luxury vehicles in 2024-25: J-K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that it has purchased 133 luxury vehicles in the financial year 2024-25 and maintained that procurement of official vehicles was strictly in accordance with prescribed norms, denying any lack of standardisation in the process.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:00 IST
Followed norms while procuring 133 luxury vehicles in 2024-25: J-K govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that it has purchased 133 luxury vehicles in the financial year 2024-25 and maintained that procurement of official vehicles was strictly in accordance with prescribed norms, denying any lack of standardisation in the process. In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania, Transport Minister Satish Sharma said the State Motor Garages Department purchased 133 luxury vehicles in 2024-25 and 10 in FY 2023-24. He said there has been no deviation from norms in the procurement of vehicles by various departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs). However, the minister added that in certain cases, procurement of high-end vehicles has been permitted by the government through relaxation of prescribed norms, considering difficult terrain, operational requirements and the nature of official duties. The government also rejected the claim that the absence of a prescribed make or model has led to an additional burden on the public exchequer, reiterating that procurement is undertaken strictly as per laid-down norms. He further said that spare parts were procured in accordance with the General Financial Rules (GFR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

EU summit to discuss lowering energy prices, common debt, Italy PM says

 Italy
2
RERA doing nothing except facilitating defaulting builders: SC

RERA doing nothing except facilitating defaulting builders: SC

 India
3
Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him "like a younger brother"

Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him "like a younger brother"

 India
4
French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by June

French President Macron: concrete EU decisions on competitiveness needed by ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026