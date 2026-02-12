US STOCKS-US stocks futures edge higher as data eases economic worries

U.S. ‌stock ​index futures edged higher on Thursday as stronger jobs growth and a fall in unemployement rate eased concerns over the economy, while markets awaited inflation data and corporate earnings.

Traders dialed back bets ‌on interest-rate cuts following the data. At least one cut is still expected in June, but chances of the central bank holding rates steady have risen to almost 40% from 24.8%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The next big economic indicator will be Friday's Consumer Price ‌Index inflation report for January, while weekly U.S. jobless claims figures is due later in the day.

Wall Street indexes ended ‌on a muted note in previous session as investor sentiment took a hit from a drop in rate-cut expectations. At 04:58 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 174 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 22.75 points, or 0.33%and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 67 points, or 0.26%.

Corporate earnings continued to draw investor ⁠attention. Some ​notable results before the bell include ⁠Restaurant Brands , Birkenstock, Howmet Aerospace and Exelon AI-driven disruption has weighed on companies likely to be impacted with markets quick to punish sectors they deem would face competition.

Software ⁠shares continued their slide on Wednesday after a rebound for three sessions, while brokerage firms posted losses. AppLovin shares dropped 4.8% after fourth-quarter results. The marketing ​platform has lost nearly a third of its value in the first six weeks of the year amid increasing competition.

Cisco ⁠shares fell 8% in premarket trading after the networking equipment provider posted quarterly adjusted gross margin below expectations. Markets will also closely listen to comments from Bank of Dallas ⁠President ​Lorie Logan and Governor Stephen Miran.

On the trade front, the U.S. and China may extend their trade truce for up to a year with President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expected to meet in Beijing in early April, according ⁠to a report from the South China Morning Post. The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly backed a measure disapproving Trump's tariffs on Canada, ⁠with lawmakers voting in favor of ⁠a resolution to terminate use of a national emergency to put punitive trade measures on Canadian goods.

Among other movers, Applied Materials shares dropped 1% after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a $252 ‌million settlement with the ‌firm for illegally exporting chipmaking equipment to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)