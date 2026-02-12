DIP Helped Block 1.35 Cr Spoofed Calls, Prevent ₹1,400 Cr Fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has significantly strengthened India’s fight against cyber and telecom fraud through its Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), Union Minister of Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the reduction in cyber/telecom frauds, the Minister detailed how DIP — a secure, bidirectional information-sharing platform — has enabled coordinated action among law enforcement agencies, financial institutions and telecom operators to curb misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud.

1,200+ Agencies Integrated on DIP

The platform has onboarded more than 1,200 organisations, including:

Central security agencies

Police departments of all 36 States and UTs

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)

Banks and NBFCs

UPI service providers

Payment system operators

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

DIP facilitates real-time sharing of mobile numbers suspected of being misused in fraud or cybercrime. The DoT analyses the data and shares actionable intelligence with stakeholders.

Key Outcomes of the Digital Intelligence Platform

1. ASTR: 88 Lakh Suspicious Connections Disconnected

The Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics Tool (ASTR) identifies suspicious mobile connections.

Over 88 lakh mobile connections have been disconnected after failing reverification.

Identified numbers are shared with TSPs via DIP for action.

This large-scale clean-up has significantly reduced fraudulent SIM usage.

2. CIOR: 99% Reduction in Spoofed International Calls

The International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System (CIOR) detects and blocks international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers.

Commissioned on 17 October 2024

Blocked 1.35 crore spoofed calls in 24 hours

Achieved nearly 99% reduction in spoofed calls with Indian calling line identification

Calls that reach international gateways are intercepted and blocked at that stage.

3. FRI: ₹1,400 Crore in Potential Fraud Prevented

The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) is a risk-based metric categorising suspicious mobile numbers into medium, high or very high fraud risk.

It enables banks, NBFCs and UPI service providers to:

Trigger enhanced due diligence

Issue real-time alerts

Delay or decline transactions

Activate customer protection protocols

Since its launch in May 2025, financial institutions report that potential frauds exceeding ₹1,400 crore have been prevented through transaction declines and citizen alerts powered by FRI.

4. Sanchar Saathi Citizen Reporting Impact

Based on 7.93 lakh reports of suspected fraudulent communication submitted by citizens through the Sanchar Saathi platform:

39.53 lakh mobile connections have been disconnected

Strengthening Coordinated Enforcement

DoT shares its analysis on DIP in the form of:

A Mobile Number Revocation List, detailing disconnected numbers, reasons and dates

Financial Fraud Risk Indicator updates

In turn, stakeholders provide action taken reports and flag additional suspicious numbers, creating a continuous intelligence feedback loop.

Technology-Led Fight Against Digital Crime

The Minister’s statement highlights the growing role of AI, analytics and inter-agency coordination in combating telecom-enabled fraud.

With large-scale SIM verification, spoofed call blocking, real-time fraud risk assessment and citizen reporting mechanisms now integrated under DIP, the government’s technology-led approach appears to be yielding measurable reductions in cyber and telecom fraud.