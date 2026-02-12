UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible fraud
(Recasts with raids of SFPIM and EC, adds commission comment) BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Belgian police have raided offices of the European Commission and the Belgian sovereign wealth fund SFPIM as part of a criminal investigation into possible irregularities in the sale of real estate assets.
(Recasts with raids of SFPIM and EC, adds commission comment) BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) -
Belgian police have raided offices of the European Commission and the Belgian sovereign wealth fund SFPIM as part of a criminal investigation into possible irregularities in the sale of real estate assets. The inquiry, first reported by Britain's Financial Times, concerns the 2024 sale of 23 Commission buildings to the Belgian state, according to the Commission.
The FT, citing sources, said 23 concerned buildings were acquired by SFPIM for 900 million euros in 2024. "As far as the European Commission is concerned, the sale of the buildings followed established procedures and protocols, and we are confident that the process was conducted in a compliant manner," it said in a statement.
The EU's executive body and SFPIM said they were cooperating fully with the investigation. The investigation is being led by EPPO, which would not give any further information regarding an ongoing investigation.
Belgian police declined to comment. The Belgian prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgian
- SFPIM
- Financial Times
- EPPO
- Britain
- Commission
- â€Œ23 Commission
- BRUSSELS
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Britain's economy ekes out only 0.1% growth in Q4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - February 12
Antisemitic Incidents Spike in Britain Amid Rising Global Tensions
Britain Urges Israel to Reverse West Bank Expansion Decision
Britain Urged to Act Over Jimmy Lai's Conviction as Ties with China Reviewed