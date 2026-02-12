Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible fraud

(Recasts with raids of SFPIM and ​EC, adds commission ​comment) BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Belgian ‌police have ​raided offices of the European Commission and the Belgian sovereign wealth fund ‌SFPIM as part of a criminal investigation into possible irregularities in the sale of real estate assets.

Belgian ‌police have ​raided offices of the European Commission and the Belgian sovereign wealth fund ‌SFPIM as part of a criminal investigation into possible irregularities in the sale of real estate assets. The inquiry, first reported ‌by Britain's Financial Times, concerns the 2024 sale of ‌23 Commission buildings to the Belgian state, according to the Commission.

The FT, citing sources, said 23 concerned buildings were acquired by SFPIM for ⁠900 ​million euros ⁠in 2024. "As far as the European Commission is concerned, the sale ⁠of the buildings followed established procedures and protocols, and we are ​confident that the process was conducted in a compliant ⁠manner," it said in a statement.

The EU's executive body and ⁠SFPIM ​said they were cooperating fully with the investigation. The investigation is being led by EPPO, which would not give ⁠any further information regarding an ongoing investigation.

Belgian police declined to ⁠comment. ⁠The Belgian prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

