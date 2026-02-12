Left Menu

BSF SI shoots self near LoC in J-K’s Rajaouri

A Border Security Force sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said. The motive behind Kumar taking such a step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said. Sub-inspector Raj Kumar was on duty in a forward location near the border fence in Nowshera sector when he allegedly shot himself, the officials said, citing preliminary findings. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, they said. The motive behind Kumar taking such a step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings.

