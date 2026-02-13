Goa: Stakeholders oppose Deposit Refund Scheme, govt says it will tackle low-value waste

Stakeholders have raised objections to the Goa government's proposed Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS), aimed at curbing rising plastic pollution in the coastal state, stressing that it will have adverse consequences for the locals, tourists and retailers. Officials have defended the initiative, saying it will tackle low-value waste that is difficult to collect, costly to transport and generates little revenue but is disastrous for the environment. The stakeholders have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, expressing their opposition to this programme, which will likely be implemented from April 1. The DRS seeks to provide a refundable deposit for individual waste items brought back to an authorised collection point. All Goa FMCG and Telecom Distributors Association (AGFTDA) has said that the scheme in its present form will have far-reaching adverse consequences for the people of Goa, tourists, as well as retailers, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) distributors and manufacturers operating in the state. AGFTDA general secretary Chetan Kapdi said they have written to CM Sawant stating that while solid waste is a genuine concern, they believe DRS will be far more damaging than the problem it seeks to address. He said other stakeholders, including the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Goa Waste Management Association and the Goa State Industries Association, are also opposed to the scheme. Consumers will have to pay an additional deposit on purchased commodities, which will be refunded when they return the empty plastic container to a designated collection point, he said. ''Although described as a refundable deposit, it effectively requires consumers to pay DRS charges upfront at the point of purchase and recover their own money only if they have the time, ability and access to a collection centre,'' he said. AGFTDA has said that retailers will face frequent disputes with customers over DRS charges being levied over and above the printed MRP, leading to conflict, loss of goodwill and increased stress on both parties. A distributor will be required to pay DRS amounts upfront to manufacturers or companies at the time of purchase, which will lead to increased capital requirements with no corresponding return, said Kapdi. Similarly, manufacturers will have to deposit the DRS amount with the Goa government, he said. ''Additional costs will also be incurred for printing, managing and affixing QR codes specific to Goa,'' he said. Dr Anthony de Sa, who heads the DRS Scheme Administrator Committee, said the programme focuses on waste that is not collected when discarded because of its low resale value. ''While a significant amount of waste is being managed, especially materials with clear monetary value, such as PET and beer bottles, low-value waste like chip and chocolate wrappers and juice cartons is largely left behind. These materials are difficult to collect, costly to transport and generate little revenue, yet they are disastrous for the environment,'' he said. He said it is important to have a comprehensive approach that ensures the collection of high-value as well as low-value waste, and internal cross-subsidies are leveraged. ''The objective is to incentivise return at source, not to deal with the material after it enters drains, beaches or public areas,'' he said. The DRS aims not only to incentivise waste collectors but also to drive behavioural change in how consumers dispose of waste and how manufacturers design packaging, the official added. Under the scheme, the standard refundable deposit is Rs 5 per package, while alcohol sold in glass bottles carries a Rs 10 deposit. Items priced between Rs 5 and 20 attract a Rs 2 deposit. Refunds are processed instantly, according to officials.

