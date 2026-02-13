NZ, Türkiye Reaffirm Gallipoli Bond During Senior Delegation Visit

New Zealand and Türkiye have reaffirmed their century-old bond forged on the battlefields of Gallipoli, following an official visit by a senior Turkish delegation that underscored the enduring strength of reconciliation between former wartime adversaries.

Veterans Minister Chris Penk said the visit reflects a relationship that has evolved from shared sacrifice during the First World War into a partnership grounded in mutual respect, remembrance and cooperation.

High-Level Delegation Visits New Zealand

The visiting delegation included:

Mr Ömer Toraman , Governor of Çanakkale Province, which encompasses the Gallipoli Peninsula

Mr İsmail Kaşdemir , President of the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate

Mr Kerem Yenigün, District Governor of Eceabat

During their visit, the delegation:

Met with Foreign Minister Winston Peters

Laid a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington

Visited Te Papa’s Gallipoli exhibition

Held meetings with government officials

“It was a privilege to engage with our Turkish friends once again,” Mr Penk said.“We greatly appreciate the time they have taken to travel across the world to New Zealand. Their visit demonstrates the strength of the bond between our two nations.”

A Relationship Forged in War, Sustained in Peace

More than 100 years after the 1915 Gallipoli campaign — one of the defining chapters of the First World War — the relationship between New Zealand and Türkiye is widely regarded as one of the world’s most notable examples of post-conflict reconciliation.

The Gallipoli campaign claimed the lives of more than 8,700 New Zealand soldiers and tens of thousands of Turkish troops. Despite the scale of loss, respect between the nations grew in the decades that followed, symbolised by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words honouring the fallen Anzacs and welcoming them as sons of Türkiye.

“Our relationship, forged through shared sacrifice during the First World War, has endured and evolved across generations,” Mr Penk said.

Each year, thousands of New Zealanders travel to Türkiye to attend Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula — a pilgrimage considered a rite of passage for many.

Gratitude for Ongoing Hospitality

Mr Penk acknowledged the continued generosity of the Turkish Government and people in hosting New Zealand visitors at Gallipoli, where commemorations are conducted with dignity and cooperation.

“Honouring the sacrifice of all those who served on the Peninsula remains deeply meaningful for New Zealanders,” he said.

The Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate plays a central role in preserving the battlefields, memorials and cemeteries that attract visitors from both nations and around the world.

A Model of Reconciliation in Uncertain Times

With global instability and geopolitical tensions rising in many regions, Mr Penk said the Türkiye–New Zealand relationship offers a powerful example of reconciliation and shared commitment to peace.

“With growing instability around the world and increasing unrest, it is more important than ever to strengthen our collective resolve to uphold peace and understanding,” he said.

“The relationship between Türkiye and New Zealand stands as a remarkable example of enduring reconciliation, and a testament to mutual respect and shared values.”

Expanding Ties Beyond Remembrance

While Gallipoli remains the emotional foundation of the relationship, both countries are working to broaden engagement into new areas.

This includes:

Youth exchanges

Cultural initiatives

Educational engagement

Ongoing diplomatic cooperation

“While those shared sacrifices at Gallipoli will always provide a foundation for the relationship, we continue to collaborate to extend our connection in a range of other areas,” Mr Penk said.

“We must heed the lessons of history and commit to working together for a peaceful and cooperative future that acknowledges the past.”