Mobile Theft Unraveled: Duo Arrested for Digital Fraud

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a man's phone and transferring money from his bank account using his UPI credentials. They stole the phone from a resident of Kudappanakunnu and transferred Rs 31,762. Police tracked them using bank records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two individuals accused of stealing a mobile phone and illegally transferring money from the owner's bank account using his UPI credentials. The suspects were identified as Harikrishnan from West Kallada and Sandeep from Vadasserikara.

The duo allegedly stole the mobile phone of Santhosh, a resident of Kudappanakunnu, on February 2. Utilizing access to the victim's Google Pay account, they transferred Rs 31,762 from his bank account.

Police tracked the fraudulent bank transactions leading to the arrest of Harikrishnan near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Sandeep in his hometown. After questioning, both suspects were presented in court and remanded to custody.

