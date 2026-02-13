Left Menu

Sjoerd Marijne Returns: Renewed Vision for Indian Women's Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne, the coach who led the Indian Women's Hockey Team to a historic Olympic fourth place, returns with a new vision for the upcoming FIH World Cup Qualifiers. Marijne emphasizes team unity, steady effort, and development, supported by former Argentine player Matias Vila.

Dutch national Sjoerd Marijne was reappointed as India women's hockey coach in January 2026(Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Women's Hockey Team coach Sjoerd Marijne, famed for guiding the team to an unprecedented fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, is back with a reenergized outlook as the FIH World Cup Qualifiers approach. Marijne stresses the importance of team cohesion and consistent daily work to climb international rankings.

Reappointed in January, Marijne expresses enthusiasm over the upcoming World qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, marking his first challenge since returning. Key changes in the team and improved support systems are among the developments since his previous tenure, during which India earned a top-10 global ranking and secured a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Supported by analytical coach Matias Vila, Marijne praises the enhanced infrastructure and welcomes new talents, reflecting on the impact of the Hockey India League and other domestic events in shaping and preparing players for international encounters. As the team gears up for a crucial match against Uruguay, Marijne and his team focus on cultivating stability and fitness.

