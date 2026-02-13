Left Menu

Crisil Reports Impressive Q4 Growth with Strategic Leadership Continuity

Crisil Ltd reported a 7.5% increase in net profit for Q4 2025, with a total annual dividend of Rs 61 per share. Consolidated income rose by 18.5% driven by strategic focus on GenAI solutions. Amish Mehta's reappointment as CEO signifies leadership stability and continued operational resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:15 IST
Crisil Reports Impressive Q4 Growth with Strategic Leadership Continuity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crisil Ltd has announced a notable financial performance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, registering a 7.5% rise in net profit, totaling Rs 241.5 crore. The board confirmed a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share, resulting in an annual dividend of Rs 61 per share.

The company's consolidated income from operations saw an 18.5% increase, reaching Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared to Rs 912.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. On an annual scale, Crisil reported a net profit rise of 12%, amounting to Rs 766 crore for 2025.

The re-appointment of Amish Mehta as Managing Director & CEO for three more years, starting October 1, 2026, points to a commitment to strategic leadership. Mehta highlighted the company's focus on domain-led GenAI solutions for competitive enhancements in client experiences and operational efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

 Global
2
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

 India
3
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

 India
4
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026