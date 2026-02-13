Crisil Reports Impressive Q4 Growth with Strategic Leadership Continuity
Crisil Ltd reported a 7.5% increase in net profit for Q4 2025, with a total annual dividend of Rs 61 per share. Consolidated income rose by 18.5% driven by strategic focus on GenAI solutions. Amish Mehta's reappointment as CEO signifies leadership stability and continued operational resilience.
Crisil Ltd has announced a notable financial performance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, registering a 7.5% rise in net profit, totaling Rs 241.5 crore. The board confirmed a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share, resulting in an annual dividend of Rs 61 per share.
The company's consolidated income from operations saw an 18.5% increase, reaching Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared to Rs 912.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. On an annual scale, Crisil reported a net profit rise of 12%, amounting to Rs 766 crore for 2025.
The re-appointment of Amish Mehta as Managing Director & CEO for three more years, starting October 1, 2026, points to a commitment to strategic leadership. Mehta highlighted the company's focus on domain-led GenAI solutions for competitive enhancements in client experiences and operational efficiencies.
