Transformative Development: Odisha's Bold Medical Infrastructure Expansion

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a new medical college and a series of development projects in Nabarangpur district. Initiatives include a 100-seat medical college and 177 projects worth Rs 446 crore, covering education, healthcare, and infrastructure, promising significant advances for local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nabarangpur | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:16 IST
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, inaugurated a new phase of development for Nabarangpur district by laying the foundation for a government medical college and hospital. The institution promises 100 MBBS seats and 420 beds, addressing the region's long-standing healthcare needs.

Majhi also introduced 177 development projects worth about Rs 446 crore, aimed at bolstering the district's infrastructure in areas like education and healthcare. This includes the completion of 112 projects and the initiation of 65 new ones, further enhancing the district's accessibility and services.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the rapid growth of medical facilities across Odisha. Within 18 months, several new medical colleges have been established, and more are planned, ensuring high-quality medical care statewide. Majhi emphasized that despite Nabarangpur's distance from Bhubaneswar, its development remains a priority.

