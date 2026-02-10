A Beacon of Faith: Inauguration of Buddhist Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially inaugurated a Buddhist monastery in the Upper Subansiri district. The event was marked by the enthronement ceremony of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche as the new Abbot, signaling a new era in spiritual leadership at the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa.

Khandu described the region of Taksing as steeped in profound spiritual heritage and expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated monastery will stand as a symbol of enduring faith and cultural values for future generations. He participated in the ceremonial offering, praying for compassion, wisdom, and universal brotherhood.

The Chief Minister shared his hopes that the monastery will illuminate countless lives with its spiritual guidance and extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly enthroned Abbot. With the best wishes for Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche La, Khandu emphasized the importance of his role in guiding devotees towards enlightenment.