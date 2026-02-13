UPDATE 1-UK terror ban on pro-Palestine group unlawful, court rules after appeal

The British government's ban on pro-Palestinian ‌campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is unlawful, London's High Court ruled ‌on Friday after a legal challenge by ‌the group's co-founder.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies in ⁠Britain ​with "direct action", ⁠often blocking entrances, or spraying red paint. The High ⁠Court upheld two grounds of challenge, with ​Judge Victoria Sharp saying: "Proscription did result in ⁠a significant interference with the right to freedom ⁠of ​speech and the right to freedom of assembly."

Sharp added that the ban ⁠would remain in place to give the parties' ⁠lawyers ⁠time to address the court on the next steps.

