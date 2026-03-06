Four men have been arrested in London on allegations of espionage, with police suspecting them of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community. The suspects, aged 22, 40, 52, and 55, include one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals.

Searches are ongoing as authorities investigate multiple locations in and around North London. Additionally, six other men were detained in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender, highlighting the breadth of the investigation.

The arrests coincide with ongoing turmoil between Iran, the United States, and Israel, although Britain is not participating in offensive operations. However, it continues to contribute to regional defense strategies.

