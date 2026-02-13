Family Shocked by Land Scam Involving Deceased Relative

In a shocking revelation, a retired bank manager, Nandan Shrivastava, has accused an unidentified individual of executing a fraudulent sale deed of his ancestral land by impersonating his late father. Shrivastava alleges that the imposter used forged documents, including an Aadhaar card and PAN card, to sell the land to a Delhi-based real estate company.

According to the complaint, the land, originally recorded in the name of Shrivastava's father, late Brijnandan Prasad, was illicitly transferred in favor of the company in December 2025. The 1.5 lakh square feet property in Koro Raghopur village, Ayodhya, was sold without the family's knowledge, raising suspicions of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation. Circle Officer Piyush Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered, emphasizing that all involved parties, including the real estate company's representatives and associated brokers, are under scrutiny. Swift and strict action is promised against those found guilty.