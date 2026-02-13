Inox Wind Surges Ahead with 14% Profit Increase

Inox Wind reported a significant 14% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 126.65 crore. The increase from the previous year's Rs 110.98 crore is attributed to strong revenue growth, as revealed in the company's exchange filing.

With a total income increase to Rs 1,238.42 crore compared to Rs 994.73 crore last year, the company demonstrates robust operational progress. Executive Director Devansh Jain expressed optimism about the company's performance and highlighted Inox Green's expanding O&M portfolio as a key contributor to profitability.

Looking forward, Inox Wind maintains a healthy order inflow of 600 MW for FY26, involving major clients like Aditya Birla and First Energy. The company's net order book stands impressive at 3.2 GW, ensuring revenue continuity for the next 18-24 months and affirming its leadership in the wind energy solutions sector.