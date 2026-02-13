Left Menu

Rome's Iconic Pines: A Historic Farewell Amid Climate Challenge

Rome began cutting down ageing umbrella pines at the Roman Forum due to risk of collapse. Climate change and pest infestations have weakened them. Tests found 12 of 36 trees unstable, while the area holds 54 historic pines. Removed trees will be replaced to maintain heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an effort to prevent potential calamity, the city of Rome has initiated the removal of ageing umbrella pines flanking the historical Roman Forum. Tests revealed that a significant number of the trees pose a collapse risk, sparking urgency among city officials.

The iconic trees, cherished for their summer shade, are increasingly fragile due to climatic fluctuations marked by severe heat and rain. In response, authorities closed a prominent tourist route and established a technical team to assess the situation, confirming 12 of 36 inspected trees are unstable.

This intervention is compounded by a pest invasion threatening Rome's pines, with a staggering 80% of 60,000 trees affected. In an effort to preserve the city's natural heritage, Rome plans to replace removed trees with robust specimens of the same species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

