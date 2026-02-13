Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic: Teen Dies in Accidental Collision

A birthday celebration took a tragic turn when 19-year-old Manav lost his life after a speeding truck collided with his scooter.

The incident left his friend Mohammad Saad critically injured, resulting in the amputation of his leg. Currently, he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The truck driver, Jahul, has been detained as police continue their investigation into the awful accident, which has shattered both families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)