Left Menu

Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic: Teen Dies in Accidental Collision

A 19-year-old's birthday celebration ended in tragedy after a speeding truck crash left him dead and his friend critically injured. The incident involved a truck loaded with groceries, leading to the amputation of the friend's leg. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST
Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic: Teen Dies in Accidental Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A birthday celebration took a tragic turn when 19-year-old Manav lost his life after a speeding truck collided with his scooter.

The incident left his friend Mohammad Saad critically injured, resulting in the amputation of his leg. Currently, he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The truck driver, Jahul, has been detained as police continue their investigation into the awful accident, which has shattered both families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

 India
3
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

 India
4
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026