Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic: Teen Dies in Accidental Collision
A 19-year-old's birthday celebration ended in tragedy after a speeding truck crash left him dead and his friend critically injured. The incident involved a truck loaded with groceries, leading to the amputation of the friend's leg. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A birthday celebration took a tragic turn when 19-year-old Manav lost his life after a speeding truck collided with his scooter.
The incident left his friend Mohammad Saad critically injured, resulting in the amputation of his leg. Currently, he is fighting for his life in the hospital.
The truck driver, Jahul, has been detained as police continue their investigation into the awful accident, which has shattered both families involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
