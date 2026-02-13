Bribery Scandal Unveiled: FDA Clerk Caught Red-Handed at Mantralaya
A Maharashtra FDA clerk was arrested in Mantralaya by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe. The investigation revealed additional cash in his office, prompting a probe to uncover any further misconduct. The clerk, linked to resolving appeals, has been remanded in custody.
- Country:
- India
In a significant anti-corruption operation, a Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration clerk was apprehended at the state's secretariat complex, Mantralaya, for allegedly accepting a bribe.
The clerk, identified as Raju Sampat Dheringe, was caught accepting a negotiated bribe of Rs 35,000 after an initial demand of Rs 50,000. This incident, which occurred within the FDA minister Narhari Zirwal's office, highlights ongoing efforts to address corruption in public service.
Further investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau uncovered an additional Rs 42,000 in the clerk's office, far exceeding allowed limits, triggering a broader probe into the possibility of other illegal activities. Authorities will continue to delve into Dheringe's activities as he remains in police custody.
