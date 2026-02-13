Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unveiled: FDA Clerk Caught Red-Handed at Mantralaya

A Maharashtra FDA clerk was arrested in Mantralaya by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe. The investigation revealed additional cash in his office, prompting a probe to uncover any further misconduct. The clerk, linked to resolving appeals, has been remanded in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:22 IST
Bribery Scandal Unveiled: FDA Clerk Caught Red-Handed at Mantralaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-corruption operation, a Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration clerk was apprehended at the state's secretariat complex, Mantralaya, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The clerk, identified as Raju Sampat Dheringe, was caught accepting a negotiated bribe of Rs 35,000 after an initial demand of Rs 50,000. This incident, which occurred within the FDA minister Narhari Zirwal's office, highlights ongoing efforts to address corruption in public service.

Further investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau uncovered an additional Rs 42,000 in the clerk's office, far exceeding allowed limits, triggering a broader probe into the possibility of other illegal activities. Authorities will continue to delve into Dheringe's activities as he remains in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

 India
3
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

 India
4
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026