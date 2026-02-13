Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Maoist Plans with Explosive Discoveries

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district uncovered 14 IEDs and two Maoist dumps during an anti-Naxal operation. The CRPF and CoBRA units safely neutralized the explosives. The operation also saw the destruction of Maoist memorials and the seizure of explosive materials and Maoist-related items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:58 IST
Security Forces Foil Maoist Plans with Explosive Discoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have successfully thwarted potential Maoist attacks by discovering 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an operation. This strategic breakthrough also led to the exposure of two separate Maoist dumps filled with explosive materials, officials reported.

The operation was conducted under the Usoor police station limits, involving personnel from the 196th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). The forces uncovered 13 IEDs with pressure switch systems concealed in beer bottles and a directional IED fashioned from an iron pipe. All devices were successfully neutralized on site, adhering to safety protocols.

In addition to the explosives, two underground Maoist supply dumps were found, containing detonators, gunpowder, drums, Maoist uniforms, and other materials. Security teams also dismantled multiple Maoist memorials, emphasizing ongoing efforts to destabilize Maoist operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

 Ukraine
2
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

 India
3
USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

 India
4
Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry Univers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026