Security Forces Foil Maoist Plans with Explosive Discoveries

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have successfully thwarted potential Maoist attacks by discovering 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an operation. This strategic breakthrough also led to the exposure of two separate Maoist dumps filled with explosive materials, officials reported.

The operation was conducted under the Usoor police station limits, involving personnel from the 196th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). The forces uncovered 13 IEDs with pressure switch systems concealed in beer bottles and a directional IED fashioned from an iron pipe. All devices were successfully neutralized on site, adhering to safety protocols.

In addition to the explosives, two underground Maoist supply dumps were found, containing detonators, gunpowder, drums, Maoist uniforms, and other materials. Security teams also dismantled multiple Maoist memorials, emphasizing ongoing efforts to destabilize Maoist operations in the region.

