Toddler Becomes Youngest Organ Donor in State History
A 10-month-old girl became the youngest organ donor in the state after succumbing to brain death following a car accident. Her parents consented to donate her organs, which were transported for transplants. The heartwarming decision amidst their grief serves as an inspiring example of humanity.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 10-month-old girl, who has become the youngest organ donor in the state. The parents of Aalin Sherin Abraham chose to donate her organs after doctors confirmed brain death, making a significant contribution to saving others' lives.
The child sustained critical injuries while traveling with her family on MC Road near Kottayam. She was admitted to multiple hospitals before being moved to Amrita Hospital, Kochi, where brain death was declared. Following this, the organ donation was facilitated through Kerala's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation.
The donated organs, including her heart valve, liver, kidneys, and eyes, were swiftly transported to medical institutions across Thiruvananthapuram, assisted by a police escort. This act of courage and generosity by the grieving family has been lauded as a noble and inspiring gesture towards organ donation.
ALSO READ
Kerala's Textbook Feud: A Clash Over Early Distribution
Opposition Leader Accuses Kerala Government of Corruption Amid Audit Scrutiny
Inspiring Organ Donation: A Toddler's Legacy
Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement
Kerala's SilverLine Project Faces Integration Challenges with Railways