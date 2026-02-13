China's Role in Ukrainian Peace Efforts: A Diplomatic Initiative

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to visit Ukraine. This gesture aims at leveraging China's influence to help end the protracted four-year conflict with Russia.

Speaking to Ukrainian television channel Novyny Live, Sybiha emphasized the potential role China could play in facilitating a just peace for Ukraine. He noted the constructive and pragmatic discussions held with Minister Wang during the Munich Security Conference, highlighting Beijing's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Though the official Chinese summary acknowledged the meeting's progress, it did not confirm any plans for Wang to visit Kyiv. While China has offered new humanitarian assistance and expressed intent to maintain dialogue, its strong ties with Russia and refusal to join sanctions against Moscow continue to complicate the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)