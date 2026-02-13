China's Role in Ukrainian Peace Efforts: A Diplomatic Initiative
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has invited China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine. Sybiha believes China can help end the war with Russia. Despite China's offer for humanitarian assistance and dialogue, there was no mention of any visit to Kyiv, amid China's ties with Russia.
In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to visit Ukraine. This gesture aims at leveraging China's influence to help end the protracted four-year conflict with Russia.
Speaking to Ukrainian television channel Novyny Live, Sybiha emphasized the potential role China could play in facilitating a just peace for Ukraine. He noted the constructive and pragmatic discussions held with Minister Wang during the Munich Security Conference, highlighting Beijing's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Though the official Chinese summary acknowledged the meeting's progress, it did not confirm any plans for Wang to visit Kyiv. While China has offered new humanitarian assistance and expressed intent to maintain dialogue, its strong ties with Russia and refusal to join sanctions against Moscow continue to complicate the diplomatic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- China
- Russia
- peace
- war
- Andrii Sybiha
- Wang Yi
- diplomacy
- territorial integrity
- sovereignty
ALSO READ
Historic Sikh Prayers Resonate at Aitchison College Gurdwara After 76 Years
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Towards Poison-Free Farming
Sebi Launches AI-Driven Multilingual Campaign to Boost Investor Awareness
Senate Banking Committee Awaits Warsh's Confirmation Amidst Fed Probe Delays
Sunetra Pawar Set to Lead NCP Revival Amid Transition