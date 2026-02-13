Judicial Transfers: Balancing Public Interest and Executive Influence

The government emphasized that judicial transfers aim to serve the public interest, as Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed the Lok Sabha. This came amid questions about executive interference in the transfer of high court judges, underscoring the process's integrity and transparency.

Answering a query regarding recent transfer activities, Meghwal detailed the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which outlines the framework for judicial relocations. The process is led by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with the four senior-most Supreme Court judges, ensuring a balanced representation of judicial opinions.

Personal factors, including judges' preferences and responses to proposed transfers, are scrutinized. This comprehensive approach strives to uphold justice administration across the nation, highlighted by last year's transfer case involving Justice Atul Sreedharan, revised upon government reconsideration.