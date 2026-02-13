Left Menu

Judicial Transfers: Balancing Public Interest and Executive Influence

The government outlined the judicial transfer process to the Lok Sabha, focusing on public interest and administration of justice. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed concerns about executive interference, detailing the decision-making process led by the Chief Justice of India with consultation among senior judiciary members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:40 IST
Judicial Transfers: Balancing Public Interest and Executive Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government emphasized that judicial transfers aim to serve the public interest, as Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed the Lok Sabha. This came amid questions about executive interference in the transfer of high court judges, underscoring the process's integrity and transparency.

Answering a query regarding recent transfer activities, Meghwal detailed the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which outlines the framework for judicial relocations. The process is led by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with the four senior-most Supreme Court judges, ensuring a balanced representation of judicial opinions.

Personal factors, including judges' preferences and responses to proposed transfers, are scrutinized. This comprehensive approach strives to uphold justice administration across the nation, highlighted by last year's transfer case involving Justice Atul Sreedharan, revised upon government reconsideration.

TRENDING

1
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

 India
3
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

 India
4
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026