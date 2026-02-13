Left Menu

High Court Halts Jharkhand Demolition Drive Amid Land Dispute

The Jharkhand High Court has halted the demolition of houses in Madhukam, Ranchi, following a petition by local residents. The administration's anti-encroachment initiative targeted structures on municipal land. However, residents claim legal ownership, leading to a court-ordered stay until further hearings on February 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:45 IST
High Court Halts Jharkhand Demolition Drive Amid Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a stay on the ongoing demolition drive in Madhukam, Ranchi. The decision follows a petition filed by Rounak Kumar and other residents who challenged the district administration's actions.

The administration's anti-encroachment drive aims to remove structures built on government and municipal land. Despite the involvement of bulldozers, a dozen houses have been marked for demolition, and some have already been partially destroyed.

Residents assert that they legally purchased the land and have valid documents. The court has halted any further demolition activities until the matter is resolved, with a hearing scheduled for February 27.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026