High Court Halts Jharkhand Demolition Drive Amid Land Dispute

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a stay on the ongoing demolition drive in Madhukam, Ranchi. The decision follows a petition filed by Rounak Kumar and other residents who challenged the district administration's actions.

The administration's anti-encroachment drive aims to remove structures built on government and municipal land. Despite the involvement of bulldozers, a dozen houses have been marked for demolition, and some have already been partially destroyed.

Residents assert that they legally purchased the land and have valid documents. The court has halted any further demolition activities until the matter is resolved, with a hearing scheduled for February 27.