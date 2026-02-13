Delhi Embraces Digital Revolution with New e-Parole System

The Delhi prison system has taken a significant step into the digital age with the introduction of the e-parole system, replacing traditional paperwork processes. This initiative, launched by Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena, promises swifter and more transparent processing of parole applications.

By integrating prison authorities, police, the district administration, and the home department, the e-parole system is designed to ensure parole applications are processed within a four-week timeframe. According to officials, the new system not only saves time by eliminating the need for physical document handling but also enhances application tracking through every stage of the process.

The system is further strengthened through its link to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) which allows real-time data sharing for efficient police verification and review. This digital overhaul aims to streamline the parole process while maintaining stringent checks for eligibility and conduct, ultimately leading to a more efficient correctional system.