Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Heinous Crime Against Child

A 26-year-old man named Sukant Sethi has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO court for the sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old boy in Odisha. The court also mandated compensation for the victim's family and recorded extensive witness statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:24 IST
Man Sentenced to Life for Heinous Crime Against Child
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Odisha has given a life sentence to 26-year-old Sukant Sethi after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old boy. The Additional District Judge Pranati Pattnaik also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine, adding an extra year of imprisonment if unpaid.

In a verdict reflecting the gravity of the crime, the court directed the district legal services authority to compensate the victim's family with Rs 2 lakh. The judgment followed testimonies from 17 witnesses, including police and medical experts.

The crime occurred on January 24, 2023, in a village under the jurisdiction of Dharakote police station. Sethi, related to the victim, was arrested following a complaint from the child's father. He has been in custody since the arrest, with his bail plea previously rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026