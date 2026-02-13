Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Kota: Constable's Untimely Demise

A 37-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary constable, Premshankar Mahawar, allegedly died by suicide in Kota. His wife found him hanging in their government quarter. The police are investigating the motive as no suicide note was found. The body was returned to the family post examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:31 IST
Tragic Loss in Kota: Constable's Untimely Demise
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old constable from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was found dead in an apparent suicide in Kota on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Premshankar Mahawar, took the drastic step in his government-provided housing, reportedly discovered by his wife.

The constable, a resident of Bundi district, returned home to his quarters after duty, where his wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Neighbors and family rushed him to New Medical College Hospital, but medical professionals declared him dead on arrival.

With no suicide note discovered, police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The body was subsequently handed over to Mahawar's family following a postmortem examination, and a case has been registered under applicable sections, informed Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
2
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine
3
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
4
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026