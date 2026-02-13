Tragic Loss in Kota: Constable's Untimely Demise

A 37-year-old constable from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was found dead in an apparent suicide in Kota on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Premshankar Mahawar, took the drastic step in his government-provided housing, reportedly discovered by his wife.

The constable, a resident of Bundi district, returned home to his quarters after duty, where his wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Neighbors and family rushed him to New Medical College Hospital, but medical professionals declared him dead on arrival.

With no suicide note discovered, police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The body was subsequently handed over to Mahawar's family following a postmortem examination, and a case has been registered under applicable sections, informed Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram.

(With inputs from agencies.)