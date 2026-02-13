Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the prominent chairman and chief executive of Dubai port giant DP World, stepped down amid escalating pressure related to alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein. This high-profile resignation is part of a wider reckoning as fallout from the Epstein files continues worldwide.

Key stakeholders like the UK development finance agency and Canada's second-largest pension fund suspended new investments with DP World, further amplifying calls for accountability. In response to the tumult, Dubai's ruler swiftly appointed new leadership, with Essa Kazim and Yuvraj Narayan stepping into major roles.

Bin Sulayem's involvement with Epstein appears in recently published documents, sparking renewed investigations into the long-standing ties. While verifying these claims remains challenging, the reverberations of association have triggered a significant reshuffle across corporate echelons.

