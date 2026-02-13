Left Menu

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of Dubai's DP World, has resigned following allegations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The move comes amid pressure from investors to cease new investments with DP World. The resignation highlights ongoing scrutiny of high-profile figures named in the Epstein files.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:33 IST
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the prominent chairman and chief executive of Dubai port giant DP World, stepped down amid escalating pressure related to alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein. This high-profile resignation is part of a wider reckoning as fallout from the Epstein files continues worldwide.

Key stakeholders like the UK development finance agency and Canada's second-largest pension fund suspended new investments with DP World, further amplifying calls for accountability. In response to the tumult, Dubai's ruler swiftly appointed new leadership, with Essa Kazim and Yuvraj Narayan stepping into major roles.

Bin Sulayem's involvement with Epstein appears in recently published documents, sparking renewed investigations into the long-standing ties. While verifying these claims remains challenging, the reverberations of association have triggered a significant reshuffle across corporate echelons.

