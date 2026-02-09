Stranded in Dubai: Migrant Workers and Human Rights Concerns
The NHRC issued a notice to the Jharkhand government after reports emerged that 14 migrant workers were stranded in Dubai. The workers, hired by a transmission company, had their passports seized, wages withheld, and faced exploitation. The NHRC demands a detailed report from state authorities.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the Jharkhand government concerning distressing news about 14 migrant workers stranded in Dubai, UAE.
The workers, originally from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts, were reportedly employed by a company in transmission line work that confiscated their passports, preventing their return to India. Additionally, reports state their wages are withheld, and their salaries are unfairly deducted to cover travel expanses, leaving them unable to afford basic necessities.
The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report within two weeks from the state's chief secretary and the head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room to address these serious human rights issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern
Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe
Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
Controversial Migrant Swap Scheme: Unease and Human Rights Concerns Emerge
Baloch National Movement's Protest in Germany Highlights Human Rights Violations in Balochistan