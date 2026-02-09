Left Menu

Stranded in Dubai: Migrant Workers and Human Rights Concerns

The NHRC issued a notice to the Jharkhand government after reports emerged that 14 migrant workers were stranded in Dubai. The workers, hired by a transmission company, had their passports seized, wages withheld, and faced exploitation. The NHRC demands a detailed report from state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:49 IST
Stranded in Dubai: Migrant Workers and Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the Jharkhand government concerning distressing news about 14 migrant workers stranded in Dubai, UAE.

The workers, originally from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts, were reportedly employed by a company in transmission line work that confiscated their passports, preventing their return to India. Additionally, reports state their wages are withheld, and their salaries are unfairly deducted to cover travel expanses, leaving them unable to afford basic necessities.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report within two weeks from the state's chief secretary and the head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room to address these serious human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Southern States Face Injustice: Telangana CM Slams Centre

Southern States Face Injustice: Telangana CM Slams Centre

 India
2
HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himachal

HIMUDA's Ambitious Push: Affordable Housing and Urban Development in Himacha...

 India
3
Rising Yields and Fiscal Concerns Shake Euro Zone Bond Markets

Rising Yields and Fiscal Concerns Shake Euro Zone Bond Markets

 Global
4
Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur

Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026