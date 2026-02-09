Stranded in Dubai: Migrant Workers and Human Rights Concerns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an alert to the Jharkhand government concerning distressing news about 14 migrant workers stranded in Dubai, UAE.

The workers, originally from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts, were reportedly employed by a company in transmission line work that confiscated their passports, preventing their return to India. Additionally, reports state their wages are withheld, and their salaries are unfairly deducted to cover travel expanses, leaving them unable to afford basic necessities.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report within two weeks from the state's chief secretary and the head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room to address these serious human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)