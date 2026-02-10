L&T Secures Landmark Road Project in Dubai
Larsen and Toubro announced securing a major transport infrastructure project in Dubai. The project involves upgrading Latifa Bint Hamdan Street by expanding the dual carriageway, with completion expected in 36 months. Financial details remain undisclosed, and the order is classified as significant, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) revealed on Tuesday that it has secured a substantial transport infrastructure development project in Dubai, UAE. This contract forms part of Phase-1 of a road enhancement project initiated by UAE authorities, covering critical upgrades to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.
The project, aimed at improving network capacity and traffic flow, involves expanding the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in both directions. The work stretches from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with an anticipated completion timeframe of 36 months.
While the financial specifics of the order remain undisclosed, the company describes it as significant, with its value ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. This order was secured by L&T's Transportation Infrastructure business vertical.
