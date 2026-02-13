Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

An Odisha court in Balasore district has passed a death sentence on Chandan Kumar Rana for the murder of his wife through an acid attack. The judgement, delivered by Judge Abdul Samim Akhtar, also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The heinous crime came to light when Banita Singh, Rana's wife, discovered he was already married with two children, prompting her to leave their home shortly after marriage to live with her parents. Enraged by her departure, Rana launched an acid attack on her and her family on February 20, 2023, resulting in her death.

The verdict follows the examination of 34 witnesses, 110 exhibits, and 33 material objects by the court. While Rana was convicted, six others accused in the case were acquitted, according to Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Mohanty.

(With inputs from agencies.)