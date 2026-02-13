Delhi Court Extends NIA Probe on Red Fort Blast Case
A Delhi court granted the NIA 45 additional days to complete its investigation into the 2025 Red Fort blast. The court extended the custody of seven accused individuals, who are alleged to be part of a terror module led by doctors. The blast resulted in 15 deaths and several injuries.
A Delhi court has extended the National Investigating Agency's investigation period by 45 days concerning the blast near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. The decision comes from Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt, aiming to allow the agency to delve deeper into the financial and digital links of the accused.
The court also prolonged the judicial custody of the seven accused until March 13. The accused, including Amir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, are believed to be part of a terror module orchestrated by a group of doctors.
This extension is in response to the NIA's plea for an extension beyond the usual 90 days, as outlined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ongoing investigation seeks further insight into the explosion that tragically killed 15 people outside the historic Red Fort.
