Left Menu

Push for Swift Justice in Zubeen Garg's Case as Calls for Fast-Track Court Intensify

The court case following singer Zubeen Garg's death progresses as demands grow for a fast-track court to expedite hearings. With key documents submitted by the accused, the family and prosecution stress urgency. Frustrations rise over delays, fearing justice may be prolonged indefinitely without immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:14 IST
Push for Swift Justice in Zubeen Garg's Case as Calls for Fast-Track Court Intensify
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing legal proceedings related to Zubeen Garg's death witness multiple developments as the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court examined submissions from key accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma. The singer's family has been vocal in urging the establishment of a fast-track court to ensure timely justice.

The court admitted Mahanta's plea to release frozen bank accounts and reviewed Sharma's petitions, including a demand for the Singapore Coroner's Court report on Garg's death. Prosecution efforts to oppose these moves led to the announcement of February 16 as the next hearing date.

Garima Garg, the singer's widow, alongside legal representatives, criticized the delays, emphasizing the necessity for prompt court proceedings. The prosecution supports the fast-track court push, with plans to appeal to the Gauhati High Court. Charges against the accused range from murder to criminal conspiracy, yet justice seems distant amid procedural obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026