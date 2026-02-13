Push for Swift Justice in Zubeen Garg's Case as Calls for Fast-Track Court Intensify

The ongoing legal proceedings related to Zubeen Garg's death witness multiple developments as the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court examined submissions from key accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma. The singer's family has been vocal in urging the establishment of a fast-track court to ensure timely justice.

The court admitted Mahanta's plea to release frozen bank accounts and reviewed Sharma's petitions, including a demand for the Singapore Coroner's Court report on Garg's death. Prosecution efforts to oppose these moves led to the announcement of February 16 as the next hearing date.

Garima Garg, the singer's widow, alongside legal representatives, criticized the delays, emphasizing the necessity for prompt court proceedings. The prosecution supports the fast-track court push, with plans to appeal to the Gauhati High Court. Charges against the accused range from murder to criminal conspiracy, yet justice seems distant amid procedural obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)