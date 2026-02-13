Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Spectrum from Insolvency Proceedings

The Supreme Court has ruled that spectrum allocated to telecom service providers cannot be treated as an asset in insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This ruling, affecting companies like the Aircel Group, emphasizes that spectrum is under the jurisdiction of telecommunications laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:24 IST
Supreme Court Shields Spectrum from Insolvency Proceedings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking ruling, the Supreme Court has determined that spectrum allocated to telecom companies cannot be categorized as an asset for insolvency proceedings within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). This decision directly impacts companies such as Aircel, which had used the IBC to navigate financial restructuring.

The court emphasized that the Union government retains ownership of the spectrum while the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulates the sector. As such, spectrum's classification as an intangible asset does not grant it eligibility for proceedings under the IBC's framework.

This landmark decision comes in response to telecom firms utilizing financial records to label spectrum as an asset in insolvency cases. The ruling reinforces the exclusivity of existing telecommunications laws in governing spectrum-related contracts and agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026