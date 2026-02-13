Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

A shocking incident unfolded in Bajidpur village as a 37-year-old farmer allegedly shot his wife and young son before turning the gun on himself. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place on Friday and left all three individuals in critical condition.

According to police reports, the injured were identified as Jagseer Singh, his wife Navneet Kaur, and their four-year-old son, Warisdeep Singh. The elder son, who was away at school during the attack, was unharmed. After neighbors heard the gunshots, they swiftly transported the injured to a local hospital before they were referred to the DMC hospital in Ludhiana owing to the severity of their injuries.

Senior police officials, including DSP Karan Sharma, are conducting a thorough investigation. They have sealed the room where the incident occurred and are examining all possible angles to determine the motive. Both the husband and wife sustained head injuries, while the child was shot in the liver. Further insights are expected as the investigation progresses.