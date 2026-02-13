EU opens investigation into Danish, Swedish capital injection into Postnord Logistics

​The ‌European ​Commission has launched ‌an in-depth investigation into whether ‌a capital injection of ‌about 15.4 million ⁠euros ($18.25 ​million) ⁠from PostNord Group AB ⁠to its subsidiary ​PostNord Logistics A/S complies ⁠with EU ⁠state-aid ​rules, it said ⁠on Friday.

($1 = 0.8437 ⁠euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)