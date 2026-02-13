EU opens investigation into Danish, Swedish capital injection into Postnord Logistics
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into whether a capital injection of about 15.4 million euros ($18.25 million) from PostNord Group AB to its subsidiary PostNord Logistics A/S complies with EU state-aid rules, it said on Friday.
($1 = 0.8437 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)