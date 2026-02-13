Left Menu

Major Police Department Reshuffle in Assam Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam's police department has undergone a major reshuffle. Key positions have seen changes, including the transfer of Sushanta Biswa Sarma and Harekrishna Nath. These strategic transfers aim to bolster security and efficiency in the state's law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an important development ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the state police department has witnessed a significant reshuffle. Several high-profile positions have been reassigned in a bid to streamline operations and enhance law enforcement capabilities.

Among the notable transfers, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been appointed as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, dealing with crimes against women and children. Pushkin Jain will replace him as the Barpeta SSP. Moreover, Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Harekrishna Nath, transitions to the role of SSP, CID (white collar crime).

The reshuffle extends to other areas, with Basistha Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranjal Baruah now serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB) in Sadiya. Also part of the changes, DSP (special task force) Kh Satyendra Singh Hazari and several others have been reassigned to new roles. These strategic moves underscore the administration's focus on bolstering security measures in light of the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

