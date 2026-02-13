Successful ISIS Detainee Transfer Marks New Era in Middle East Security

The United States has completed a mission to relocate more than 5,700 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq, U.S. Central Command announced on Friday.

This 23-day operation, which began on January 21, was launched after a Syrian government offensive in northeastern Syria against the U.S.-aligned Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holding the detainees. The mission successfully transferred these individuals to Iraqi custody.

Concurrent diplomatic efforts, including a ceasefire agreement fostering Kurdish integration, aim to prevent ISIS from regaining strength. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted ongoing talks with several Arab and Muslim nations about repatriating their nationals involved with ISIS, highlighting the need for financial support to manage the situation.