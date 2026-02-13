Transfer of IS Detainees Signals Regional Security Boost

The United States has successfully completed the transfer of more than 5,700 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, as confirmed by the US Central Command on Friday. The operation, which commenced on January 21, involved moving adult male IS suspects into Iraqi custody.

Requested by Baghdad, this move has been supported by the US-led coalition, emphasizing the necessity of the transfer for regional stability. Adm. Brad Cooper from CENTCOM expressed appreciation for Iraq's leadership during the process. Over the past three weeks, detainees from 60 nationalities were escorted from prisons in northeastern Syria to Baghdad.

The transfer aims to prevent IS escape due to conflicts in Syria and to eventually put these detainees on trial in Iraq. The mission is part of the broader effort to thwart any resurgence of ISIS in the region, as highlighted by US Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, who led the mission's planning and execution.