Left Menu

Transfer of IS Detainees Signals Regional Security Boost

The US military has transferred over 5,700 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq. This operation aims to enhance regional security, preventing IS resurgence amid ongoing conflict in Syria. The transfer, welcomed by Iraq, sets the stage for future trials of extremists involved in previous attacks worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:20 IST
Transfer of IS Detainees Signals Regional Security Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The United States has successfully completed the transfer of more than 5,700 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, as confirmed by the US Central Command on Friday. The operation, which commenced on January 21, involved moving adult male IS suspects into Iraqi custody.

Requested by Baghdad, this move has been supported by the US-led coalition, emphasizing the necessity of the transfer for regional stability. Adm. Brad Cooper from CENTCOM expressed appreciation for Iraq's leadership during the process. Over the past three weeks, detainees from 60 nationalities were escorted from prisons in northeastern Syria to Baghdad.

The transfer aims to prevent IS escape due to conflicts in Syria and to eventually put these detainees on trial in Iraq. The mission is part of the broader effort to thwart any resurgence of ISIS in the region, as highlighted by US Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, who led the mission's planning and execution.

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026