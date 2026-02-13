Delhi's Morning Bomb Threat Chaos: Hoax Email Sparks Security Frenzy
At least seven schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, later declared hoaxes. The emails claimed bomb blasts would occur in schools and Parliament, causing heightened security. Multiple agencies were involved, and schools were evacuated as a precaution. A similar hoax incident occurred earlier that week.
On Friday morning, seven schools in Delhi were on high alert after receiving emails threatening bomb explosions. The emails claimed that Delhi would become Khalistan and predicted explosions at 1:11 pm in schools and 2:11 pm in Parliament.
These threats led to heightened security measures and collaboration among multiple agencies. Schools such as the Delhi Tamil Education Association, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Happy Public School, Rabea Public School, and CL Bhalla DAV School were among those affected.
Authorities quickly deemed the threats a hoax after conducting thorough searches. This incident follows a similar hoax earlier in the week. Cyber teams are now working to trace the email's origin as security arrangements continue to be tightened across sensitive areas in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
