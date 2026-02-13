Tehreek-e-Taliban Diamer Gilgit Baltistan Threatens Pakistani Security Forces in Video Message

A newly released video by Tehreek-e-Taliban Diamer Gilgit Baltistan has sparked concern over potential attacks on Pakistani security forces. The group distanced its conflict from religious sects, emphasizing that Shias, Sunnis, and Ismailis are not its foes.

The video claims that Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan lacks a deep-seated Shia-Sunni divide, urging citizens to remain united while opposing military actions in the region. An explosive device detonated nearby, injuring several, with no group yet claiming responsibility.

The incident has drawn condemnation from local leaders and civil society, demanding decisive action against militancy. The region has a history of violence, including attacks in August last year on security personnel, heightening tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)