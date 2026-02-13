Debate Intensifies Over Crime and Governance in Bihar
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary contends that Bihar is experiencing a flight of criminals, claiming the state exhibits good governance. In contrast, RJD leaders argue crime rates, particularly against women, are escalating. The opposition urges the government to address their concerns within appropriate forums.
The political climate in Bihar has become increasingly charged as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defends the state's law and order situation. He asserts that Bihar is currently witnessing an exodus of criminals, citing the presence of 'sushasan' or good governance.
This statement comes amid allegations from RJD leaders, who claim there is a surge in criminal activities, notably against women. RJD leader Rabri Devi has been vocal about the frequency of these crimes, arguing the government's inability to tackle the issues effectively.
Choudhary insists that the opposition should address their concerns in the legislative assembly rather than protesting outside. Senior RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui questions the discrepancies between the government's ideal governance claims and alleged ongoing anarchy.
