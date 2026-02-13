Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Crime and Governance in Bihar

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary contends that Bihar is experiencing a flight of criminals, claiming the state exhibits good governance. In contrast, RJD leaders argue crime rates, particularly against women, are escalating. The opposition urges the government to address their concerns within appropriate forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:55 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Crime and Governance in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Bihar has become increasingly charged as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defends the state's law and order situation. He asserts that Bihar is currently witnessing an exodus of criminals, citing the presence of 'sushasan' or good governance.

This statement comes amid allegations from RJD leaders, who claim there is a surge in criminal activities, notably against women. RJD leader Rabri Devi has been vocal about the frequency of these crimes, arguing the government's inability to tackle the issues effectively.

Choudhary insists that the opposition should address their concerns in the legislative assembly rather than protesting outside. Senior RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui questions the discrepancies between the government's ideal governance claims and alleged ongoing anarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026