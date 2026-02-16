Delhi High Court's Landmark Decisions: A Day in Review

The Delhi High Court, on a busy Monday, showcased its legal dominion with key judgments that could ripple across the legal and cultural landscape. Among these, a significant case was put forward by UK-based journalist Amrit Wilson, challenging the cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Set for hearing on August 27, the court emphasized protecting the nation's image on international platforms.

In the commercial realm, actor Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E, faced a legal hurdle. The court directed a halt on sales and promotions involving 'Lotus Splash' trademarks after Lotus Herbals initiated a lawsuit. This underscores the ongoing trademark battles in the competitive skincare market.

Turning to criminal justice, the court granted bail to M K Faizy, the SDPI national president, implicated in a money laundering case tied to the banned Popular Front of India. In a parallel unfolding, actor Rajpal Yadav received judicial reprieve with his sentence suspension in cheque bounce cases till March 18, allowing him temporary freedom from incarceration.

